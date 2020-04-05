Celia Lora looks daring while wearing glasses and a bralette | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Celia Lora shared a unusual but daring photography where he appears as always showing off his attributes but in a different way, this time he did it with glasses.

It is something common to enjoy the publications of the controversial daughter of Alex Lora through their social networks.

Celia does not feel any pain with showing her pretty figure, and he even mentioned on some occasion during an interview that no person should be ashamed of their physique, on the contrary we should enjoy our physique as well as our privacy.

There is no doubt that Lora knows how to get the attention of anyone on her social networks, she is increasingly overcome with the snapshots she publishes.

In addition to being a cover model for important magazines, she is dedicated to promoting the numbers where she appears, so it is well known that precisely where she appears are the best-selling numbers and even reprints.

In the snapshot you shared appears wearing glasses with which she looks extremely attractive, it seems that she is wearing a dressing gown and under it a bralette (a trend that has arisen from the fusion of a common bra and a crop top).

Her comment box is still empty, perhaps missing thousands of compliments, however, the beautiful young woman keeps it closed to avoid the harassment and inconvenience.

It seems that last year some users came to insult or harass her, so she decided to avoid it by cutting it off at the root and closed it, thus avoiding the inconvenience of encountering negative details and somewhat unpleasant.

Lora entered the world of the business sector with a line of swimsuits exclusively for women with large breasts as she herself has lacked the existence of these and mentioned in an interview that she had struggled for a long time.

.