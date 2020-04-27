Celia Lora lace and a rose are the perfect outfit for her | Instagram

Known for being surrounded by controversy Celia Lora knows well how to get the attention of His Followers, now she did it with just lace and a rose.

The now besides being model, it also became a businesswoman and influencer he always unleashes daring thoughts on his fans.

Little by little, the support and admiration from all over the world despite the criticism, however she does not seem interested at all because live so happy as usual.

In her photograph Celia appears wearing a lace bra black that despite covering a large part of its attributes looks spectacular, in addition to it he carries a black rose which he carries in his mouth.

“Baby, I compare you to a kiss from a rose in the gray Ooh, the more I get from you, the stranger it feels, yes Now that your rose is in bloom A light hits the gloom in the gray”, translation and description of his publication.

Celia, like many people, is at home, quarantining due to the current pandemic.

It is no secret to anyone that he delights Knowing herself desired by her followers and Internet users who admire her beauty, it is a point in her favor because she has the advantage of inviting those who see it to subscribe to its exclusive content page with the aim of acquiring more daring content.

Lora has dedicated herself to giving it its due maintenance by sharing small samples of content, leaving it most exclusive for those who want to know its charms more thoroughly.

In addition to your page He also promotes his bathing suits, which are designed for women with quite large attributes like hers, and it seems that he has done quite well.

