Celia Lora is revealed in a new photograph in lingerie and cap for her Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican model, Celia Lora, is well known for being one of the most famous in Mexico and this time she left us square eye with a photograph in which she appears in a low-cut super flirty set of lingerie and a cap to accompany it.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

This is one of the photos that have caused the greatest impact in these weeks, since it is a great cleavage that left their fans quite satisfied, because although they have some photos without any clothes, many still enjoy flirty snapshots of this style .

I like photography with more than 130 thousand in a few hours, managing to surpass some of those that have been uploading, although I cannot go to take the photos to exotic places, I have done it from home to avoid any complications.

You may also be interested: Demi Rose and her transparent swimsuit that left little to the imagination on Instagram

Although they are « home » photographs, they are of very good quality, using a professional camera so that her fans have the best experience enjoying them, something that Celia loves, since posing is one of her great hobbies.

On one occasion Celia confessed that she only spends taking photos, however, in this quarantine we discovered that she has a great talent for promoting various businesses, because in the absence of being able to promote her bikinis she has been helping others.

Read also: Dayanna Garroz in bikini showed off her abdomen and figure to her fans on Instagram

Thanks to this, Celia has been receiving products from various companies and mentioning them, it is very likely that in exchange for some payment, although we cannot confirm it.

This social distancing made Celia discover that hidden talent, because although she already practiced it with her exclusive content, which you can obtain by subscribing to her private page, now she has done it with different areas.

For the Mexican it is very important to have new followers, so she is looking to grow her account as much as possible to have a greater reach and to continue enjoying her trips, as soon as everything calms down and this does not entail high risks.