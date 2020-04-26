Celia Lora in transparencies presumes attributes and looks like a whole Barbie | Instagram

Posing with a tight and transparent body is that Celia Lora appeared in her new publication of Instagram Delighting the pupil of Internet users, it presumes its attributes by looking like a Barbie.

It looks like the outfit she’s wearing was a present that they did because in the description he thanked a specific person.

Celia in addition to being model and businesswoman It seems to be a promoter of certain products and services because in its Instagram constantly constantly promotes various products and in gratitude they give her many gifts of the same that she promotes.

On this occasion the body she is wearing highlights her attributes even more, due to the transparency Celia decided to wear a bra and covered her private parts with her hands.

Known for being a public figure since she was very young because her father Alex Lora vocalist of the group “El Tri” For what he has long attracted the attention of the media in addition to being a fairly controversial celebrity.

To pass the time and get some sponsors, Celia has been promoting various competitions, some of its own content and other of brands that contact it, because it is super good to attract attention.

If you join their official page CeliLora.com, you can have conversations all day with Celia, because there she promises to be in contact with the subscribers.

The model wants to pamper and accompany them right now where it is extremely important to have talks although they are virtual and if it is with her better taking advantage of all the benefits that she offers herself.

In addition to being a model, she recently ventured into the business sector with a line of exclusive swimwear for women with great attributes precisely because she has suffered from the same thing.

