Celia Lora in bra flirts with her fans for Instagram

The famous model, Celia Lora, known for being the daughter of rocker Alex Lora and lately for participating in Acapulco Shore, uploaded a photo on her official Instagram in which she is wearing only a bra and flirting with her fans by lowering one of her suspenders.

The pretty young woman regularly takes photo shoots to generate content for her followers.

On this occasion we could see Lora in a super flirty photograph, where she showed her big chest, one of her attributes that keeps her followers attentive to her official Instagram account, since she usually pampers them.

This is one of his latest publications, with a photograph that shows that it was very well worked by a photographer, since it has a very interesting black background and very fine exposure touches, which reveal what is a quality production .

This photograph could be part of her exclusive content, where Celia promises that you will find uncensored snapshots and videos and has even announced several times that you can get a personalized greeting or a personalized video.

Despite being at home taking care of herself, trying to avoid contagion, the model cannot stop producing content, since for her it is important to give her pupils something to entertain and delight those who love and follow her.

Celia Lora has also been very affected by not being able to leave the house, since she usually travels to exotic places to take photos, something that reduces the possibilities at the moment, since most of her new snapshots are indoors and she has Many of them have already been published, so they are running out of material and sometimes even recycling.

Despite this, his followers do not complain and enjoy his beauty, leading to his publication to the more than 87 thousand likes, which by the way could have so many love comments, but as we know, he prefers to keep the box closed to avoid harassment and some attacks as she has had a hard time with that issue in the past.

