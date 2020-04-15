Celia Lora in bathrobe delights her fans with an announcement on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, Celia Lora, is well known for not having the pain of appearing uncovered, so this time she decided to make an announcement in a bathrobe.

The beautiful young woman appeared in one of her most private clothes, which can only be seen by whoever is with her after a shower, so her followers were quite shocked.

Celia dedicated herself to making a video in which she wanted to recommend her fans to Amazon’s new system, in which through a device connected to television, you can watch more than 5,000 movies and 3,000series for a single price.

That’s right, the young woman is practicing social distancing, so she knows how difficult it is to be at home with nothing to do, in fact she shared that she was trying to see the Scream movies and I can only find them on this device which promotes.

At the time of making this announcement, in passing he consented to his fans, giving them a glimpse of what she would be like in a bathrobe, so the video was very liked. So he managed to gather more than 150,000 reproductions in just a few hours, which shows that his followers are still aware of what the young woman publishes.

Celia has been pampering her fans despite these difficult times, as she has concentrated on taking photo sessions from home, so she does not miss a moment to dedicate content to her fans.

It is worth mentioning that Lora has an official page, where you can find exclusive uncensored photos and videos and even some personalized greetings, as she has communicated it on several occasions through her official Instagram account where she already gathers more than 5.8 million users who follow it.

Celia Lora is participating as the leader of Acapulco Shore, for which she has mentioned that the chapters will soon come to entertain us, because at this moment any launch of a movie series or television program is very well received, since it is the option we have left to pass the time avoid going outside, something that we have been asked on several occasions and not many people are paying attention.

Celia Lora also has her bikinis page, however, she has revealed to us that at the moment she considers that they could not be of much use, so she recommended that she subscribe to her exclusive content page, which she claims will work more as entertainment than anything else.

