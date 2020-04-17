Celia Lora in a bra asks her fans to help her with two important things | INSTAGRAM

The famous daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, Celia Lora, decided to ask her fans for help in 2 ways, of course the first was focused on helping doctors, who are currently working to help stop this world crisis and in second place something a little more personal.

Through his official Instagram account, he uploaded a video in which he tells us about an initiative that a restaurant has taken to help people who are working in hospitals to help end this situation that has us all at home. .

In the video he appears in front of the camera saying the following: “Hello, today I want to tell you something very cool that he is making a restaurant that if you do not know you should know it (taking advantage of a little to promote the business), they are doing something for all doctors, nurses, doctors and people who are working in the health sector and who have become heroes, “emphasizing that health sector workers are considered heroes.

“They are raising money whatever you want to give all sum to send food to all the people who are literally risking their lives”, with this the young model joined several celebrities who are also taking advantage of their popularity to organize donations and help in various ways to the people who need it in these difficult times.

To end her video Celia tells us where to donate, she sends us a kiss unless we are very well and that we continue to take care of ourselves, something quite important because thanks to the attention she receives, she helps thousands.

It was through his official Twitter account where he made the second request, a little more personal, in it he invites us all to join his page in it he invites us all to join his official page “Celilora.com”.

She did this in a video in which she appears in a bra, lying on her bed and wishing that we all had something to entertain us, recommending her exclusive content and where you can chat to obtain photographs and videos totally personalized by her and for you.

