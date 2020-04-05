The model stripped off her clothes and raised the temperature of her fans showing her voluptuous curves

Celia Lora warms up the web with the launch of her own page

Photo:

Andrés Hernández / Reform Agency

In recent days, Celia lora He published a series of sensual photographs in which he wasted sensuality wearing tiny clothes, which allowed him to expose his charms.

As is customary in each publication it shares, the Playmate raised the temperature of its social networks thanks to the images in which it showed its exuberant attributes.

The sensual garments with which he parades have aroused the interest of his 5.7 million followers that he has fallen in love with through Instagram, such is the case of one of the most recent, where he posed using a white bralette and a robe with which posed provocatively.

Also, you can see the daughter of Alex Lora wearing a red swimsuit with which he posed with his back to the camera to reveal part of his voluptuous attributes, an image that earned him more than 140 thousand red hearts.

From his bed and with a suggestive pose, Lora she wasted sensuality with a red bodysuit, in which she showed part of her charms thanks to the daring lace that adorned the upper part of the garment.

But the adult film actress has also completely stripped off her clothes, posing in front of the mirror, only covering her enormous attributes with the help of her hands, and although she does not allow comments in her sensual publications, it is normal to gain approval from his followers, thanks to his provocative poses and, in some cases, tiny clothes.

