Celia Lora got rid of her clothes in a daring photo from home for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Celia Lora is at home, locked up and perhaps a little boring, so she decided to get rid of her clothes and spend it a little freer, because although the first thing is to take care of herself, she feels that she needs to consent to her fans and more in these times.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This time he decided to turn his back on his fans, although not to ignore them, but to give them a better view of his rear attributes, which he wanted to highlight.

In the photograph, one of the most recent, the model looked more seductive than ever, because apart from being in pure fine lingerie, she tried to delight everyone by shamelessly showing her back attributes while incated, trying to alleviate the days of her fans who are in full social distancing.

You may also be interested: Yanet Garcia with fitted black bikini shows how the quarantine passes

With his daring photography, he managed to obtain more than 171 thousand likes in just a few hours, because as we named his session: “daring from home”, they have been a success and it seems that they will not stop.

Click here to see Celia’s seductive photo

Her comment box is still empty, losing perhaps thousands of compliments, however, the pretty young woman keeps it closed to avoid harassment and inconvenience, because last year some users came to insult or harass her, so she decided to avoid it by cutting it off by the roots. and closed it.

Read also: Demi Rose delights showing leg and bust in an attractive way

Celia Lora wishes she was not locked up at home, although the most important thing is to do it and entertain herself with what she can, since the world situation is quite serious, so it is better to avoid catching and infecting others. Celia has repeatedly recommended to her fans to subscribe to her exclusive content, as she wants them to stay safe in their homes with good content.

Lora is part of Acapulco Shore, the famous MTV show, a series that started in Acapulco and continues the adventures of its members now for various cities. Celia revealed that the next episodes will be from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and will be released soon.

The famous has been involved in several scandals, both the one that happened when she was arrested, as well as what she lived in a hotel in Mazatlán, since it seems that the inconveniences are pursuing her, or perhaps it is the price of being such a popular celebrity.

.