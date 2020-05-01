Celia Lora flirts touching her chest in a daring photograph for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Celia Lora is one of the most sought-after Mexican models in the world, as in recent times she has dedicated herself to pampering everyone on social networks with daring photographs.

This song, the beautiful young woman decided to flirt with her fans in a photograph in which she used one of her most seductive faces and a suggestive pose with which she managed to attract the attention of more than 154,000 people who came to like her.

In the photograph, we can see Celia wearing a low-cut yellow blouse, with which she made a lot of her chest shine, however, what was most striking was the position of her hands, since she put them on her attributes to exercise a little imagination of his followers.

He took advantage of the circumstances to thank an online clothing store for having given him this set, since the famous uses his attention to promote and at the same time be able to earn some money and even items from various companies that trust her for their promotion.

These days of quarantine have not been easy for the model, since she was normally traveling around the world, enjoying the fame and money she has earned for being the daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, a famous rocker.

However, she has also generated much of her wealth through her great popularity and for being a very voluptuous girl, something that today on social networks is practically the most viewed content.

Celia Lora revealed that a special program in which she was a part is currently being broadcast on MTV, also announcing that the chapters of Acapulco Shore are not yet edited, so we will have to wait a little longer to have them on our screens.

