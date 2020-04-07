Celia Lora could not take it anymore and took off her clothes completely for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous and voluptuous model, Celia Lora, is still at home passing this social distancing as best as possible, however it is noted that she could no longer cope with the running of the bulls, since she decided to take off her clothes completely and upload the photograph to her official Instagram, where his fans delight in his series of “daring photos from home”.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Celia is locked up and maybe a little bored, so she decided to do something special, because although the first thing is to take care of herself, she feels that she needs to consent to her fans and more in these hard times.

In the photograph, a totally new one that came up a few hours ago, the model wore all her hidden tattoos, since she took off her clothes completely to wear her best lingerie, with which she tried to make her fans delight and have a good time to distract themselves of world problems.

You may also be interested: Demi Rose and her chest impact with her great talent to sing on her Instagram

The young she is very simple and knows that her main attraction is her figure, so she does not waste any time to attract more followers, as her fan base grows and therefore many more join her exclusive content, which promote everyone who has a chance.

Click here to see Celia’s daring photo

Normally she dedicates herself to selling bikinis, however, with this social distancing and the closed beaches, she considers that her uncensored photographs could serve a little more than a swimsuit, since she knows that her followers and followers continue to take care of themselves at home.

Read also: Danna Paola surprises her fans by sharing her hobbies on Instagram

This photograph has raised more than 190 thousand likes in just a few hours, a quite impressive number, since Alex Lora’s daughter is one of the most popular in Mexico.

It is worth mentioning that Celia is spearheading the production and promotion of MTV’s Acapulco Shore, so she will soon announce the departure of her new episodes, which she recorded in Mazatlán Sinaloa together with her party partners and the production of the famous channel.

We will soon have some adventures from that port, where Celia unfortunately had some bad experiences, since she reported that she received very bad attention at her hotel and even some mistreatment.

.