Celia Lora challenges censorship and shows her overflowing bust in front of the mirror

The model and businesswoman Celia Lora once again challenged censorship on Instagram by sharing an image where shows her overflowing bust covering only with his arms and leaving more than one gaping.

Once again, Celia did not hesitate to show on her social networks her tremendous front attributes to delight his followers as he usually does.

This time in his official account of Instagram the model showed that the last thing she is concerned about is leaving exposed its charms.

Today he shared a photograph in black and white where he stands in front of the mirror and shows himself completely naked covering her bust only with her arms.

The image with just a few minutes of publication has more than 10 thousand likes and they will certainly increase.

This is not the first time that Lora uncovers her attributes to delight her followers on Instagram, so she has become a whole expert on how to challenge censorship on the platform.

For a few weeks, for unknown reasons, the actress disabled comments on your posts on his account, making it impossible to know the opinion of his followers, but certainly the comments would be quite good.

On the other hand, the daughter of the vocalist of “Tri” seems that got tired of censorship from Instagram and opened his own website showing how God brought her into the world and shares exclusive content for all those who want to see much more.

Celia recently released her own line of swimwear which sells through the internet thinking about those who have the big bust and it is not easy to find something of their size.

It all started because I never have bathing suits left. It is for all sizes and there are those that you usually do not find. I’m going to sell them separately if you want it big on top or small on the bottom, ”said the model.

.