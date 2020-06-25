Celia Lora boasts the elegant outfit she received on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican model, Celia Lora, is a recognized girl in the entertainment world and this time she wanted to show off how beautiful she looks with her new and elegant outfit that is one of her favorites.

The pretty girl modeled it in a spectacular way, showing off her front attributes and her slim figure in a photograph that Instagram users loved.

This is her latest photograph from her official Instagram, where we could see her in her best pose, wearing the set with jaguar prints, a very elegant one that made her look incredible.

The photo has gathered 58 thousand likes so far, being very well received by her followers, who are happy that the young woman receives so many « gifts », since she has not revealed whether they are free or she buys them, although it could be the first thing in return promotional.

Celia’s « home » photographs are of very good quality, using a professional camera so that her fans have the best experience enjoying them, something the model loves, since posing is one of her great hobbies.

Celia recently confessed that she only spends taking photos, however, in this quarantine we discovered that she has a great talent for promoting various businesses, because in the absence of being able to promote her bikinis, she has been helping others.

If Celia Lora wears a swimsuit, little, a lot or does not wear clothes, it causes that the glances are directed towards her figure because thanks to her attributes she causes everyone to turn to see her.

Shortly after the pandemic caused by the coronavirus Celia Lora began, she set out to help small businesses so that they would have more consumers by offering their services at home.