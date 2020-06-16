Celia Lora and the tattoo she wished had never been done | Instagram

The beautiful model and businesswoman Celia Lora continually delights the pupil of her followers with her daring snapshots in them we can appreciate several of His tattoosHowever, there is one who wished he had never worn it.

To get startedDo you know how many ceramics Cela Lora has? in total there are twenty-one, however one of them seems to dislike him.

Between his tattoos when he was even younger He decided to tattoo the signature of the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, at that time Celia Lora was a fervent fan of the interpreter of « Fire at night, Snow at day ».

There is a video where it appears Ricky in a photograph looking at the hip of Celia lora who is showing her signature on a tattoo like all good fans of the singer and actor decided to immortalize something « of the » in your body.

However, over the years, such work has no longer been perceived in ink, as she herself claims to have done so. taken away, and even changed places.

When asked about the singer Ricky Martin she replied that she liked other things more and that they left it like that, because the reporter mentioned seconds before « You do not like it anymore? ».

When asked about the tattoo that had been made in his honor, he immediately replied that there was laser and that he had removed it because he did not like where he had it, and that he had moved it.

According to the video, it is mentioned that Celia stopped being a fan of the singer after he made a comment that he disliked, because it would not seem bad to him that their children They had the same intimate preferences as him, that they liked men, which the model disliked a little.

« It is one thing for you to think about it and another thing for you to say it, for people like that do not allow children to be adopted, » he added in a low voice in the video.

