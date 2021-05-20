Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson ‘upset’ their fans with a Playboy-style photo

The tremendous couple of spiciest and most daring friends in the mansion of Acapulco Shore, Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson, They returned to a thousand revolutions to their followers on social networks by hanging a red-hot photograph where they both posed lying between the sheets, wearing tiny garments that left little to the imagination and showing off their tremendous attributes.

Nacha and Celia have forged a great friendship since they met in the hottest reality show on MTV And now, in its eighth season it has been no exception, as the pair of daring models continue to cause an uproar among viewers.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Presentation of Miguel Herrera is postponed because of Tuca Ferretti

The photo published in Celia Lora’s alternate account belongs to a series of images in which both models posed for the famous Playboy men’s magazine in Mexico.

In addition to this red-hot photo, Celia posted another image wearing a daring and cute little black lace outfit, wearing her tattooed skin, which was well received by her followers, as she had a great response with a large number of comments and likes.

Read also: Video: Miguel Herrera is already in Monterrey to be announced by Tigres UANL

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content