Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson ‘play’ in bed with little clothing

The Chilean model Ignacia Michelson and the mexican Celia lora They ignited social networks with a revealing and burning photograph in which they posed playing between the sheets of a bedroom and wearing very little clothes, unleashing the madness of the fans who were waiting for the new season of reality where they participate

Acapulco Shore, the reality of MTV in Mexico is on fire and to give their ‘tribe’ a taste, this pair of exuberant and flirtatious models posed in lace clothes and the most provocative in a postcard that raised the temperature of their followers.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo launches promise to the celestial fans after winning Toronto FC

“Acapulco Shore opens today, don’t miss it,” Ignacia published.

Through the alternate account of the South American model, Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson stole the glances of their followers with two spectacular outfits in green and aqua with which they showed their enormous attributes in a most suggestive pose.

The reality series released in 2014 started its eighth season this Tuesday, April 27, which will feature several new faces, highlighting the presence of Jailyn Castellanos, El Capitán, Eddie Schobert, Diego Garciasela, Jacky Remírez, Alba Zepeda and Beni Falcó.

Also read: Portland Timbers vs Club América: Santiago Solari’s probable lineup in the Concachampions

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: