A wedding is the happiest day in couples’ lives, because those who decide to have a great celebration do everything to be a very special day. When it comes to celebrities, they don’t hesitate Throw the house out the window with great celebrations.

Currently with the situation of coronavirus some celebrities had to suspend their marriage bonds, this to take care of the health of them and all their guests. We leave you some of these cases.

1. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Next summer the celebrities will become parents and although they have been engaged since last year, the truth is that the wedding will have to wait. According to reports they had planned their marriage bond in Japan so now they had to suspend it.

2. JLo and Alex Rodríguez

The couple who have conquered thousands were also affected, as it was recently revealed that will wait for the pandemic to pass to see when they will unite their lives in marriage.

3. Beatriz de York and Edoardo Mapelli

It seems that the love story of this couple is cursed, because after failed attempts, again they had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus.

4. Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanlye

The former partner of prince harry announced her engagement to (another) Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven. Now with the pandemic they had to postpone the celebration.

