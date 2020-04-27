Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kanye West.

Photo:

Craig Barritt / .

Quarantine by coronavirus It has thousands of isolated people in their homes next to their family, but it is undoubtedly the parents with the little ones who have had to manage the most to distract them from the current situation. And as celebrities also go through this, we will leave you their tricks to entertain your children Do you use any of these?

1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Quarantine has not been easy for the socialite who has declared his life to be practically a mess right now Because you have to be aware of your children at all times. And it is that North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are not easy to attend to. So her husband Kanye West It has a very peculiar trick: a second house. The rapper took the kids away for a while so the celebrity could take a break. So father and children were safe on her second property while mom was resting.

2. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor revealed that he has been experiencing very intense moments in his home due to the quarantine. And is that you no longer know how to entertain your children and make them pay attention in their online classes. The truth is that he resorts to the old trick of negotiation with your little ones so that they are attentive.

3. Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez

The singer and actor entertain their daughter by “traveling” through the reading. Mother and daughter take advantage of their time to explore many books they have at home. Without a doubt a very timely way to bring your daughter closer to reading.

4. Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

The couple who just ended your relationship they are quarantining together because they decided lead a healthy coexistence so that the little one did not feel the hard blow of the insulation. The truth is that the one who has won in this situation has been Kailani who looks very happy next to his parents.

5. Luis Fonsi and Águeda López

It seems that Fonsi and Agueda they enjoy this family time in a luxurious mansion where they can do everything. The truth is that they are also getting creative and it seems that the trick is tire them out until they all fall asleep.

