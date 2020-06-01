Omar Chaparro, Anahí, Sherlyn and Adrián Uribe remain close to their public through social networks (Instagram)

The weekend ended and the personalities of the Mexican celebrity They continue to share their latest news with their followers.

Omar Chaparro and his “blunder”

Omar Chaparro congratulated his friend Adrián Uribe on the future birth of his baby, But the comic actor deleted his message when he realized that he had revealed the sex of the creature that the driver of 100 Mexicans expected said with his partner.

The actors who have great success in their presentations are great friends, so Chaparro was happy that Uribe’s partner, Brazilian model Thuany Martins, will be waiting to give birth.

After giving the announcement on their respective social networks, different personalities sent them their expressions of affection and congratulations. Celebrities such as Yahir, Eugenio Derbez, Bárbara de Regil, Grettel Valdéz and more congratulated them on the good news. But Omar Chaparro was the one who committed an indiscretion when revealing in the post of the model, who is almost 20 years younger than the actor behind the character of The Vítor, the gender of who will be part of the family of Adrián Uribe: “Pure blessings Thuany, thanks for coming to change my friend’s life, without a doubt they deserve each other so much, we look forward to that baby.”

Realizing her revelation, the protagonist of the movie Don’t Spot, Frida decided to remove the post, but it was too late because the fans had already echoed the news.

Many followers assured that Chaparro’s “blunder” would have ruined her gender reveal party the couple who is expecting a baby who is currently 18 weeks pregnant; while some followers assured that any exclusive had been canceled with some means of communication that would be in charge of giving the news.

The couple just announced the birth of their future baby (Photo: Instagram) Omar Chaparro’s indiscreet congratulations (Photo: Instagram)

Sherlyn and the welcome of her baby

From the hospital room, Sherlyn shared through her Instastories how the arrival of his son André had been. Encased in pink pajamas, the actress appeared this Sunday morning in a live broadcast addressed to her three million followers:

Yesterday André arrived, it was a day of a little, a lot of chaos, that’s why I did not upload things, but bless God, we have a spectacular team, all his doctors are wonderful, there was a substitute out there … but everything is perfectly fine

The host of the Netas Divinas program He gave details of the medical evaluation carried out on the baby:

Now I am already the mother of a spectacular child, who behaves incredible, laughs a lot, did very well in his Apgar score, the first was taken at 9 and the second at ten. It’s a medical qualification, because if it were up to me, obviously I would put 1 million

Throwing kisses at the screen, the actress thanked her followers for all the moral support that they manifested during their pregnancy: “I thank you for being there, for not letting us go, for your prayers And I’m going to see our baby in the nursery and after I’m back in the room I’ll introduce him. I love you, my loves, nice Sunday.

From the hospital room, the actress sent a message to her followers (Photo: Instagram @sherlyny)

Anahí’s niece is already following in her footsteps

Ana Paula, Anahí’s niece, impacted this Sunday with his great resemblance to his aunt, with whom he has a very close relationship since childhood. Daughter of her sister Marichelo, Anahí for 16 years has been proud and close with Ana Paula, showing that there is great complicity between the two.

In her Instagram profile, the now teenager usually shares images that some of her almost 90,000 followers immediately relate to her famous aunt and the physical similarity that both share, such is the case of the photo shared today, accompanied by the text “How do you feel today: 1, 2, 3 or 4?”

Ana Pau is the daughter of Marichelo and stepdaughter of Jorge D’alessio (Photo: Instagram @ Ap.anapau)

In 2006, when Ana Paula was a baby, Anahí showed the great affection that unites her to her niece: “It is the most important thing in my life, I love her, oh I miss her! I haven’t seen her for a month, I miss her, she is my sister’s daughter, so that bond is very strong, she is my baby Tikiti ”, she commented on the Don Francisco program.

Anahí is very close to her niece (Photo: Instagram @Anahi)

Last September, the former RBD endorsed her love for her sister’s daughter: “Today is the birthday of the most beautiful girl in the world. I love you @ Ap.anapau ”.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Friday of celebrities in Mexico: Mijares and Emmanuel in virtual concert with cause and more

On Thursday of the famous in Mexico: Thalía opened a house of more than USD 8 million and more

Wednesday of the famous in Mexico: Carlos Ballarta revealed that he has COVID-19, Gloria Trevi, Yuri and more