Celebrity Kim Kardashian’s fortune is already one billion dollars, Forbes reports

Kim Kardashian joined the list of billionaires, surpassing the billion dollar barrier, according to Forbes magazine.

The specialized media estimated the solicitation’s fortune at more than one billion dollars, derived from its KKW Beauty and Skims businesses; as well as his various endorsement deals, his Keeping Up with the Kardashians program, and a number of smaller investments.

Last October he had registered a fortune of 780 million dollars.

According to Forbes, Kardashian founded KKW Beauty, a makeup brand, in 2017. In 2018 she expanded into the sale of shadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances.

At the same time, last year it obtained an additional $ 200 million from the sale of 20 percent of the KKW Beauty brand.

Forbes estimates that Kardashian’s stake in KKW Beauty reaches about $ 500 million, while Skims’s is about $ 225 million, and those figures add to the value of their three homes in Calabasas, Los Angeles, at one portfolio of stocks and other income.

The magazine estimates that the businesswoman had a net worth of about 780 million dollars last October and since then she has increased her fortune to the round figure of one billion dollars.

She is not the first member of the Kardashian clan to be recognized by the publication, as in 2019 her stepsister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest “self-made” billionaire in the world thanks to her makeup business Kylie Cosmetics, although the title it was rectified shortly after, and Forbes clarified that some figures were inflated.

Also, Forbes included this year rapper Kanye West, with whom Kardashian has 4 children and is in the process of divorce, with a fortune estimated at 1.8 billion dollars generated by his Yeezy sneakers business and his career. musical.

