Celebrities can afford to order what they want to eat, but some go too far

Fergie.

Photo:

FREDERIC J. BROWN / . / .

Celebrities undoubtedly have a different lifestyle than usual, their fame and fortune forces them to do things differently, however many times this makes them have strange tastes. An example are these celebrities with eccentric eating habits.

1. Fergie

The singer revealed in an interview with Glamor that she takes daily a glass of organic apple cider vinegar. This helps you have fewer stomach problems.

2. Nicolas Cage

The actor declared in 2010 to The Sun media that make their meals in relation to sexual performance he wants to have, for example he believes that fish helps in the room just like birds.

3. Steve Jobs

The late magnate could eat the same vegan foods for weeks. He even went orange for so many carrots he ate, he believed that this eliminated body odors.

4. Mark Zuckerberg

In 2011 the creator of Facebook decided to eat only food that he himself had killed. It was his personal challenge that year.

5. Renee Zellweger

The actress Oscar winner eat ice cubes throughout the day to avoid hunger. He says that with that eating anxiety disappears.

6. Hugh Hefner

The founder of Playboy was said to he did not eat from a place other than his mansionWell, his food always came from his personal chef. When they went to a restaurant, he took his food there.

