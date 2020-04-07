In their time these stars starred in the most viewed realities on the small screen

Bret Michaels.

The world of reality shows is extremely vast, since their fame erupted in the early 2000s, many celebrities have been seen coming and going. Without a doubt The undisputed queens of the small screen are the Kardashian-Jenner but unfortunately there are also people who did not run with the same fate and were forgotten. Today we remember some of the celebrities who slowly lost track of them.

1. Bret Michaels

The rocker led the Rock of Love program, a show similar to the one that the rapper starred in. Flavor Fav at the time. More than 10 years after it left the air, the rocker retains his characteristic style.

2. Brooke Hogan

In 2006 the oldest daughter of Hulk hogan stole camera in the reality show Hogan Knows Best, later had his debut album titled Undiscovered. Now, at 31 years old, he is not in the headlines of magazines, but he continues in music.

3. Bridget Marquardt

She was one of the girls in the reality show Girl Next Door, although she was sometimes overshadowed by Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson, she did have fans. She is currently very active on social networks.

4. Bam Margera

Famous for doing crazy things next to the cast of Jackass. The intrepid skateboarder is now a family man and although he does not do the crazy things of before, he does remain active as a young man.

5. Frankie Delgado

The best friend of Brody jenner At The Hills he is now 38 years old and the father of two children. On his social networks, he likes to share the moments he spends with his family.

