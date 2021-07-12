Mel Gibson taking a walk through the halls of the T-Mobile Arena

Justin Bieber

Jared Leto

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also made it to Las Vegas



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, two lovers of MMA



Jake paul

Odell Beckham Jr. enjoying the offseason in the NFL.



Baker Mayfield also enjoyed UFC 264.



Logan Paul, one of the most booed on his arrival at the arena



Former US President Donald Trump, present at the UFC



The post Celebrities who were at UFC 264 appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news ..