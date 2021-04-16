Celebrities who practice Ramadan 2021

Next April 13, 2021 begins Ramadan, one of the most important traditions for Islamic culture. This religious belief changes according to the culture of each country, being in some places somewhat more arbitrary than in others. The tradition of Ramadan is to do a fasting period for a month, according to which they cannot eat or drink during the day and break the regime at night. In addition to eating and drinking, they should not smoke or have sexual intercourse; however, these norms vary greatly from one person to another.

Families around the world follow this tradition and that is why many of the celebrities follow Ramadan that ends on May 12.





One of the best known Islamic families today is the hadid family. They are of Palestinian origin so each year they fulfill this tradition and defend their culture and values ​​at all times, both the father of the models, Mohamed Hadid, like the two beautiful young women, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.