Sofia Vergara She became a mom at a very young age, at 19 years old. Despite the difficulties, the Colombian managed to raise her son Manolo González and, at the same time, become one of the best-known Latinas in Hollywood.

“He was really young when I divorced his dad, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him everything I could. When people congratulate me on him, it is very gratifying, “he shared in an interview with People.