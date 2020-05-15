Celebrities who lost their children

Just thinking about losing a child is a nightmare that no one should have to go through. Unfortunately, however, many people have seen their greatest fear come true, losing their children at a very young age. It is a tragedy to which no one is immune, not even the rich or famous.

Take a look at this gallery to discover which stars have suffered the loss of their children.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Ana Obregón

The Spanish star lost her son Álex Lequio, who had been fighting cancer for two years. He was only 27 years old.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge lost her son Beckett Cypher from an opioid overdose. The young man was 21 years old.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Eric Clapton

The guitarist and singer had to deal with a devastating loss.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Eric Clapton

Her 4-year-old son Connor fell out of the window of a New York building where he lived with his mother, Lory Del Santo. His song Tears in Heaven, which has been so successful, talks about Connor.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Prince

Prince remains one of the most important musicians in music history.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Prince

He married Mayte Garcia, with whom he had his son Boy George Nelson. Unfortunately, the baby was born with Pfeiffer syndrome and passed away a week later.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Vanessa Redgrave

The award-winning actress is well known for her prolific career. However, he also had to overcome a tragic death in his family.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Vanessa Redgrave

Her daughter and also actress Natasha Richardson (daughter of Liam Neeson) died in 2009 in a ski accident at age 45.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Mike Tyson

The boxer’s private and public life has not always been easy.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Mike Tyson

Their four-year-old daughter, Exodus, passed away from accidental suffocation in 2009.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Sylvester Stallone

The action movie star also had to deal with a loss in his family.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Sylvester Stallone

Her son Sage died of a heart attack at age 36. Sage was also an actor and here we see him with his father on the set of Rocky V (1990).

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

John Travolta

The actor also experienced the worst nightmare of any parent.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

John Travolta

She lost her 16-year-old son in 2009, after suffering a seizure.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Charlie Chaplin

Charles Spencer “Charlie” Chaplin had to face the death of two children.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Charlie Chaplin

Her first child, Norman Spencer Chaplin, died three days after birth. Later, her other son and also an actor, Charlie Chaplin Jr., passed away due to a blood clot in the lungs, in 1968, at the age of 42.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Anna Nicole Smith

The model, actress and Playmate of the year had a turbulent life.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Anna Nicole Smith

However, the blackest point may have been the death of his 20-year-old son, Daniel. He died of an overdose. Her mother was devastated and ended up also dying of an overdose five months later.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Marie Osmond

The famous singer and actress Marie Osmond also faced a heavy loss.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Marie Osmond

In February 2010, her foster son, Michael, committed suicide by jumping out of the eighth floor window of a building.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Dr dre

The rapper has had a wonderful career since the 1980s.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Dr dre

However, he also suffered a devastating loss. Her son Andre Young Jr. was found dead of a heroin and morphine overdose at age 20.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Marlon Brando

The unforgettable actor is another star who had to deal with a horrible death.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Marlon Brando

Cheyenne, the daughter of Marlon Brando and his third wife, hanged himself at his mother’s home in Tahiti. A few years earlier, her half brother, Christian Brando, had murdered her boyfriend at her father’s house after she told him about her abusive behavior.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Paul Newman

The award-winning actor lost his only son in 1978.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Paul Newman

Actor Scott Newman died at age 28 of a drug overdose after suffering a motorcycle accident.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Vince Neil

Vince Neil also had to face the death of his daughter.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Vince Neil

Skyler Neil died at age four of stomach cancer.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Johnny Carson

Despite being brilliant as a television presenter and comedian, Johnny Carson was described as the most private public figure in history.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Johnny Carson

She lost her son Richard in a car accident in 1991, at age 21.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Rob Delaney

Another famous comedian and another father who lost his son.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney lost his two-year-old son Henry in 2018 to a brain tumor.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

33/33 SLIDES