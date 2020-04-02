Autism spectrum disorder is a condition that can manifest itself in anyone, here are some famous people who know it very well

This April 2 commemorates the World Autism Awareness Day declared by the General Assembly of the United Nations, and is that this disorder knows no differences and an example of this are these celebrities who live this condition very closely.

1. Olga Tañón

The Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón He has a daughter who was diagnosed with this condition when she was barely turning one year old. Her eldest daughter, Gabriela, now 24 years old, has exceeded all the expectations of her doctors and her mother is very proud of her.

2. Michael Marín

The first granddaughter of Jenni Rivera He came to challenge the singer’s son. The case of Little Luna has appeared on the reality show The Riveras and shows a sweet history of triumphs.

3. Veronica Castro

The first actress knows what it is like to raise a child with autism because Cristian castro He is proud to be a person on the autism spectrum who has accomplished great things.

4. Sylvester Stallone

The actor’s oldest son was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old, now 41, Seargeoh is an example of success.

5. John Travolta

The deceased son of John Travolta He died at the age of 16 while on vacation with his family, he was diagnosed with autism from a young age, the blow to the family was brutal.

