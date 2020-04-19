The initiative, led by the Mayor’s Office, began at 8 in the morning of this Sunday, April 19, with a millionaire contribution from a bank, and will run until 8 at night.

Rodrigo Candamil, remembered for papers like that of the lawyer Duperly in ‘La ley del corazón’, was one of those who not only invited people to make their contribution, but assured that he already did.

‘Toto’ Vega was another of those who joined, as well as the French actor Patrick Delmas, as can be seen in the following trills:

Thank you very much @rodrigocandamil for joining the # DonatónBogotá and putting your hand on your heart contributing with the cause by donating your grain of sand at https://t.co/YsUXEDW3Mx pic.twitter.com/sLP2g4IXrx – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

The actor @Toto_Vega has already joined the # DonatónBogotá and invites you to show your solidarity by entering https://t.co/YsUXEDEsUZ and donate what you can for those most in need. pic.twitter.com/ciMVqUNzok – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

. @ patrick_delmas counts on you today Sunday to enter https://t.co/YsUXEDEsUZ and make your contribution to # DonatónBogotá from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm pic.twitter.com/bFanVhp86M – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

But not only male artists have decided to support the cause, there are also actresses of the stature of Helena Mallarino, Flora Martínez, Natalia Reyes and Yuri Vargas.

“My dear city of Bogotá needs us united and ready to help,” said Natalia, while reminding that donations can be made through the platform of bogotasolidariaencasa.gov.co and from anywhere in the country.

Actress @nataliareyesg invites you to participate in # DonatónBogotá today from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Enter https://t.co/YsUXEDEsUZ to help thousands of families in Bogotá. From this we went out together! pic.twitter.com/cka8ZYGCtn – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

From now on Yuri Vargas, the Colombian actress, model and businesswoman joins the great # DonatónBogotá From 8 in the morning until 8 at night we can all help with donations in money or in kind, entering the page 👉🏽 https : //t.co/wznehRidpS 👈🏽 pic.twitter.com/jl08d8Xwal – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

The time has come to think in community, @HeMallarino invites us to donate at https://t.co/iVmaFD9Roj and give something to families who need support in #QuarentenaPorLaVida, because only then, together, we will get ahead. Run to donate! ➡️🏃🏼‍♀️https: //t.co/IzgVo2MDKF pic.twitter.com/6BCOpTXL9p – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

Singers from various musical genres also ‘put on the 10’ to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Among them are Martina la Peligrosa ’, Dr. Krápula and Carlos Vives, who was one of the first to sing in the live of the at Donatón por Bogotá ‘.

Comedians of the style of Iván Marín and presenters like Andrea Serna they also sent messages of support.

Together we add strength and resources to help the people who need it most. This Sunday join the # DonatónBogotá, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and make your contribution at https://t.co/YsUXEDW3Mx tells you @MartinaMusica pic.twitter.com/2KfJC7e4In – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

. @ subcantante the voice of Doctor Krápula has the plan for this Sunday at home. Join the # DonatónBogotá and help thousands of families who need us today. Make your contribution at https://t.co/YsUXEDW3Mx pic.twitter.com/AL81kmmDM5 – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

Do you want to be part of # BogotáSolidariaEnCasa? Comedian @IvanMarinSoyYo tells you how you can join the # DonatónBogotá at https://t.co/iVmaFD9Roj and help us provide better well-being to those in need in quarantine. Have you not donated? What are you waiting for! pic.twitter.com/UUItvs9dH3 – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

Bogotá is a city in solidarity with everyone, and as @AndreaSernaTV says, now is the time to give something back. Therefore, let’s donate at https://t.co/iVmaFD9Roj and help those families who need it to pass the #QuarentenaPorLaVida. Let’s join the # DonatónBogotá! pic.twitter.com/w80IO1GkbD – Bogotá City Hall (@Bogota) April 19, 2020

