The initiative, led by the Mayor’s Office, began at 8 in the morning of this Sunday, April 19, with a millionaire contribution from a bank, and will run until 8 at night.

Rodrigo Candamil, remembered for papers like that of the lawyer Duperly in ‘La ley del corazón’, was one of those who not only invited people to make their contribution, but assured that he already did.

‘Toto’ Vega was another of those who joined, as well as the French actor Patrick Delmas, as can be seen in the following trills:

But not only male artists have decided to support the cause, there are also actresses of the stature of Helena Mallarino, Flora Martínez, Natalia Reyes and Yuri Vargas.

“My dear city of Bogotá needs us united and ready to help,” said Natalia, while reminding that donations can be made through the platform of bogotasolidariaencasa.gov.co and from anywhere in the country.

Singers from various musical genres also ‘put on the 10’ to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Among them are Martina la Peligrosa ’, Dr. Krápula and Carlos Vives, who was one of the first to sing in the live of the at Donatón por Bogotá ‘.

Comedians of the style of Iván Marín and presenters like Andrea Serna they also sent messages of support.

.