Celebrities who have shown their admiration for Bob Marley

Bob is no longer there, but his image was captured in music culture and also in prints that celebrities choose in their looks.

Rihanna She is one of the Reggae singer’s most fervent admirers, which is evident in her style, the rhythm of her music, and often in her way of dressing.

Eiza Gonzalez she opted to dress in a simple white tank top with Bob Marley’s face printed on it.

Pitbull at the Kaya Music Festival honoring the Jamaican musician.

Ashlee simpson She mixes styles in her outfit: reggae with a Marley sweatshirt and chic with a Chanel choker.

Joe Jonas wearing a Bob Marley mask as he drives around his neighborhood in his jeep.

Bob Marley’s biggest fan is hands down Candice Swanepoel who said, “I think the entire Bob Marley collection is my favorite music for the holidays.”

Jay Z he claims that he wants to be remembered as the King of Reggae.

Vanessa Hudgens Bring out your inner hippie with round sunglasses, long hair, and a T-shirt featuring the late Bob Marley.