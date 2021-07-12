Celebrities who have scars they refuse to hide

These celebrities are not afraid to show their skin wounds.

Sandra Bullock he has a small scar near his left eye. She has reportedly had it since she was little, as she fell into the lake once and hit her head on a rock.

Joaquin phoenix you have never said you have a cleft lip or palate. In a Vanity Fair profile published in October, it was reported that her lip scar “was not a cleft caused by surgery, she says, but rather a non-surgical scar that she was born with.”

Tina fey He has a scar on his left cheek from an attack by a stranger who slashed his face when he was only five years old.

The prince william He has the same scar as Harry Potter and we never noticed it. William was hit with a golf club when he was 13 years old.

Always proud of every detail on her body, Kylie jenner he showed off the well-known mark he has on his left leg. The socialite confessed that everything was caused by an accident she suffered in her childhood while playing hide and seek with her sister Kendall.

Shawn mendes He assured that he made the scar when he was a child, when he tried to shave.

Kate middleton he sports a scar on the left side of his head, about 7 centimeters long, it is the product of a surgery he had in his childhood.

Joe Jonas He has an inverted U-shaped scar left from when filming a video in 2008, he hit a wall.

Sharon stone he has a scar on his neck, the product of a terrible accident on horseback. The actress was riding a horse when she collided with a clothesline and suffered a deep cut on her neck.

