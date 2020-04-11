During these days of isolation many have chosen to try different things

Because of coronavirus Thousands of people around the world have had to isolate themselves and find what to entertain themselves for now. And for celebrities it was not easy either, since many of them had to cancel presentations and projects.

Some celebrities have donated to fight the virus and others have been using their influence on the networks to show their concern. On the other hand there are those who have chosen try new stylesWe leave you some celebrities who tried new looks in this quarantine.

1. Ricky Martin

The Puerto Rican painted his hair purple at the request of one of his children, however he left disastrous so he had to shave hair. Fortunately her husband Jwan Yosef supported it and also decided to make a change of look.

2. Maluma

The Colombian took off his beard and returned to his pretty boy style, as well as shaving his head like Martin. His mom helped him.

3. Danna Paola

The Mexican revealed his true hair By removing her extensions, her fans assured her that she looks spectacular.

4. Rosalia

The Spanish took off her bangs on her forehead and wore a very youthful and innocent look.

5. J Balvin

The urban artist flaunted his shorter, colorfully painted hair. It seems that couldn’t choose color and took as many as he could.

.