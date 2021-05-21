Celebrities who have copied Cher’s style

The singer turned 75 and we celebrate it by remembering the occasions in which she has inspired other celebrities.

Zendaya pay tribute to Cher with this yellow dress.

The singer-actress wore a similar dress on her self-titled TV show in the mid-1970s.

Show off abs and dare to hide your chest with a simple two crossed bands you already did Cher in 1975, at the age of 29, at the Rock Music Awards in Santa Monica.

A very similar model that wore Emily Ratajkowski at the Harper’s Bazaar party in New York in 2016.

Dua Lipa She triumphed at the 2021 Grammys on March 15 with a dress made from 55,000 Swarovski crystals.

The dress that had as a reference the one worn by Cher at the same awards in 1974. A kind of tribute to butterflies understood as a symbol of freedom.

For the 2019 MET Gala, Jennifer Lopez He asked the house of Versace to tailor an outfit to match a replica of the silver crystal wig.

An identical look with which Cher she covered her raven hair for a show in 1999.

Dua Lipa at her last streaming concert, wearing an outfit very similar to Cher in one of her shows.

Cher used transparencies for the Billboard Music Awards in 2017.

Paris hilton in her iconic 2000s dress.

The 21st birthday of Kendall jenner in an identical dress.

Short, metallic, flowing and with a side slit, a look that I had already used Cher in 1982.

If there is one devoted Cher fan, that is Kim kardashian.

On Halloween 2017, the businesswoman recreated the look of Cher at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Of all the looks that left the red carpet of the MET 2019 gala, probably that of Emily Ratajkowski was the most spectacular and daring of the night.

The model looked like an angel, since to complement her look she wore wings as a headdress just like she did Cher in 1975.