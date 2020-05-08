Celebrities who have become youtubers moms

Once they had children, famous as Zuria Vega, Odalys Ramírez and Andrea Torre wanted to share with their followers the experiences they had as mothers and everything that has worked for them with their little ones, that’s why they created special content about motherhood on their channels from YouTube.

Celebrities who have become youtubers moms

Of course, there are other celebrities, such as Érika Zaba and Marlene Favela, who are on the way to becoming “youtubers or vloggers,” as they are expecting a baby.

Zuria Vega: the concern to talk about motherhood

In the case of Zuria Vega, she first created a section that she shared every Tuesday on Instagram, in which she gave tips and advice to moms and where she told how her experience with her daughter Lúa has been and everything that happened with the arrival of her second little one, Luka.

Zuria Vega: launches ‘I am Mom’

Such was the success that she had thanks to the interest of her followers that, in May 2019, the Mexican actress decided to launch her YouTube channel, which is called ‘Zuria Vega # SoyMamá’, which already has 94 thousand subscribers.

Zuria Vega: themes for everyone

In his videos, the wife of the actor Alberto Guerra touched on various topics, such as childbirth, from the crib to the bed, what does Dad say ?, the first weeks of the baby, lactation and bye bye diaper, among others. And he regularly invites specialists on some subjects.

Zuria Vega: from mom to mom

“My idea is to have a place where I can give tips from my experience as an ordinary mother,” said Zuria on her channel.

Odalys Ramírez: a little of everything

Mom of two little ones, Odalys Ramírez also created her YouTube channel, only in this one she not only talks about motherhood, but also about family, beauty and in general Lifestyle.

Odalys Ramírez: her growth on YouTube

The host and actress created her channel ‘Odalys Ramírez’ in August 2018.

Odalys Ramírez: more content for moms

Of course, now that he has his daughter Gia and after his second child, Rocco, was born in April 2019, the wife of actor Patricio Borghetti made more content for moms, addressing topics such as postpartum exercises, quarantine and sexuality in pregnancy, among others.

Odalys Ramírez: watching her fans

And is that beyond being a driver or actress, something that Odalys enjoys to the fullest is being a mom and sharing all her tips with her fans.

Andrea Torre: Launch ‘Mamá en la Torre’

If there is an expert in maternity issues, it is the actress Andrea Torre, who in 2017 launched her blog and YouTube channel ‘Mamá en la Torre’, where she shared tips and experiences that every mother should know.

Andrea Torre: mom x 3

Of course, being the mother of three little ones, Regina, Federico and Diego, endorse her as a “vlogger mom”, not for nothing has more than 45 thousand subscribers and videos such as accidents at home, nutrition, Father’s Day, sleepovers and much plus.

Andrea Torre: creativity to the fullest

The wife of producer Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo has become a much-loved “influencer mom”, who also has spectacular and fun photo shoots with her children that she shares on her Instagram account.

Andrea Torre: ‘her fourth child’

“I have many things to show them with Mom in the Tower, I want to continue with this because it is like my fourth child and I cannot believe that it is two years now, they are very fast and I am happy with life …

Andrea Torre: give free ‘therapy’

“… I wanted to make a community, which I believe I am achieving, I call it torremoms, which makes me feel that I am not the only mother who suffers. It is free therapy, ”Andrea said in an interview with El Universal.

Ximena Duque: her experience as a mom

Actress Ximena Duque launched her YouTube channel in 2012, and although she has not uploaded much content, several of her videos are about her experience as a mother, since she has two children, Cristan and Luna.

Ximena Duque: baby kitchen

In fact, on his channel, where he has more than 83,000 subscribers, he has shown the hidden talents of his daughter Luna and has given some recipes, such as how to make healthy pancakes for babies.

Ximena Duque: dedicated to her family

Temporarily withdrawn from soap operas, the Colombian is currently dedicated to her family, and on her YouTube channel she announced that, after a few months, she was back.

Ximena Duque: in tips mode

“I decided to go back to YouTube and I promise that I will be uploading content for you to entertain yourselves, to enjoy with me and to learn, because many of you constantly ask me things like what food I give Luna, where I am going, things I do, the exercise I do, so I will be sharing everything around here, “said Ximena in August of this 2019.

Mariana Ochoa: shows how she spends it with her children

Mariana Ochoa also uses her YouTube channel, which is called ‘I am Mariana Ochoa’, to show her day-to-day life, especially with her children, Valentina and Salvador.

Mariana Ochoa: topics of interest

He has spoken to his more than 197 thousand subscribers about how to get children to leave their diapers or pacifiers, visits to the dentist and what to do on days when you can’t stand your children, among other topics.

Mariana Ochoa: leaning towards motherhood

Of course, on her channel, which launched in April 2017, she also talks about beauty, her tours with the OV7 group and her friends, but the aspect of motherhood is very important.

Mariana Ochoa: shown without filters

In fact, often her children are the protagonists of some of her videos and they star together in very funny moments, because Mariana shows herself without filters, just as she is.

Geraldine Bazán: content about ‘her musketeers’

Because the daughters that Geraldine Bazán had with Gabriel Soto are no longer babies, much of the content that the actress uploads to her YouTube channel is aimed at mothers of young children who are the age of their “musketeers”:

Geraldine Bazán: out for a walk with mom

That is why, on her channel that bears her name and created it in April 2017, the actress has uploaded videos about Mother’s Day, Easter eggs, her daughters birthday party and her walks with them to destinations such as Canada, Disneyland or a weekend at the beach.

Geraldine Bazán: diversification above all

In the case of Geraldine, it must be said that her channel, in which she has more than 480,000 subscribers, is not limited to motherhood issues either, but also touches others such as fitness, beauty, friends and her television work.

Grettell Valdez: content about his son

Although Grettell Valdez is not a vlogger dedicated 100 percent to motherhood issues, she has uploaded videos on her YouTube channel whose main character is her son, Santino, a product of the relationship she had years ago with actor Patricio Borghetti.

Grettell Valdez: the adventures like mom

Thus, the actress has shared on her channel, which bears her name and has more than 144,000 subscribers, videos that show, for example, the holidays she has had with her son or how she lived through her pregnancy. And once she even interviewed him.

Grettell Valdez: multifaceted mother

And she has also talked about how she combines her role as mom with that of actress, businesswoman and wife, as she is married to the Swiss businessman Leo Clerc.

Grettell Valdez: the hard part of being a single mom

And she has shared how difficult it was for her to be a single mother, since Santino was just born, she separated from Patricio Borghetti, but without a doubt she has said that being a mother has been the best thing that has happened to her in life. In fact, she hopes to have more children next to her current husband.

Érika Zaba: soon she will be a mom

Although Érika Zaba launched her YouTube channel in 2011 to share her day to day, in addition to fashion and beauty, this space has been transforming to show a bit of her life as a married woman and now as a mother.

Érika Zaba: to discover motherhood!

To its more than 215 thousand subscribers, the member of the OV7 group has shown her parts of her pregnancy, her physical changes, the day she found out if it will be a boy or a girl (she will be a boy) and how she lived through the pregnancy stage.

Érika Zaba: a world to know

With the birth of her baby, Érika Zaba joined the club of “vlogger mothers” who share her best advice for all those who follow her.

Marlene Favela: waiting for her first-born

In a case similar to Érika Zaba there is Marlene Favela, since the actress also shared some videos about motherhood on her YouTube account.

Marlene Favela: get ready for the big day!

To his almost 100,000 subscribers, he has shown through his videos how he found out she was pregnant, his baby shower and has given some tips such as how to avoid stretch marks in pregnancy.

Marlene Favela: beginnings of ‘mama vlogger’

Following the birth of her daughter, as a result of her marriage to Australian businessman George Seely, Marlene has started sharing content about her experience as a mom and becoming a vlogger mom.

