The pandemic of coronavirus it came to change the lives of all people around the world. And it is that regardless of race, sex, religion or economic situation, the virus is present everywhere. And while some famous have used their fame and fortune to fight the virusOthers have dedicated themselves to giving messages on their social networks, some of them quite controversial. Today we are going to leave you some celebrities who caused controversy with their opinion on the situation.

1. Vanessa Hudgens

The former Disney girl made a video in which she assured that the situation was not so bad because “We will all die at some point”. The criticism immediately rained down on him because he was minimizing the problem and soon after sent an apology.

2. Evangeline Lilly

The Marvel actress caused a big scandal after she said that “I valued his freedom too much” so he did not agree with social isolation. This caused much criticism because the United States is experiencing critical moments and the country needs people to stay at home. One of the criticisms that came to him was Sophie Turner, who called her “stupid”.

3. Madonna

The singer wanted to give a message of equality and pointed out that this situation does not know social classes. Her reflection made her from his marble bathtub, surrounded by luxuries, which made her message of “social equality” not entirely correct. He later deleted the video.

4. Liam Gallagher

More than a controversy, the singer presented a situation that many are experiencing: paranoia. The musician through his Twitter account stated that he believed he had a fever and was worrying about presenting symptoms. Later he concluded that his house was only “Too hot”. For this he received all kinds of reactions.

5. Paty Christmas

The actress and singer once again gave something to talk to his controversial opinions. Since the talk of the pandemic began, the actress has said that It is an invention created to control us.

