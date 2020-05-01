These celebrities participated on the small and big screen, however they did not like the fame

The life of celebrities is not easy, it could seem that luxuries and glamor they are everything but the truth is that you need to support many things as a public figure. That is why some personalities who proved fame they decided to step aside and seek a less hectic life. We leave you some examples of stars who got other jobs.

1. Allisson Lozz

The actress became famous after starring in several children’s soap operas, however little by little preferred to retain their privacy and he is currently dedicated to his family and his church. She is currently a volunteer and likes to help others.

2. Josh Herdman

The life of Malfoy’s partner in the successful Harry Potter saga had an impressive turn. The actor changed the cameras for the octagon and he became a professional mixed arts fighter (MMA). The boy who played Gregory Goyle is now passionate about the sport and in 2016 he debuted in the big leagues. Today, at the age of 30, he does not regret his decision.

3. Adela Noriega

The actress was one of the great protagonists of the soap operas, however completely disappeared from the artistic medium. While rumors arose that he had a strange disease, the truth is that he does not plan to return to acting because He is currently engaged in real estate in the United States.

4. Jonathan Bennett

The heartthrob from the movie Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams it looked like he would have a promising film career (many even saw him as some kind of Zac Efron. The truth is that he became a gym instructor and now leads a very fitness life.

5. Imanol Landeta

He was an actor and singer of Televisa who became popular with his song “Como marica” in 2005. He starred in several children’s soap operas, however decided to drop everything in 2009. As he said in an interview in 2009 he has never regretted his decision, now he is dedicated to business in 2018 he became a father.

6. Nikki Blonsky

After the success of the film Hairspray in 2007, many believed that this actress’ career would be promising, however Ironically, he is currently working as a stylist in New York It also has a cosmetic license.

The truth is that she was very disappointed in Hollywood, because as she explained in an interview with Out Magazine in 2017, acting and singing had always been her passion and the industry did not do what she expected.

