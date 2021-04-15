Celebrities who fell for feathered dresses

They are a great alternative to get out of the ordinary and great looks can be achieved.

Jennifer Lopez Featuring a Ralph & Russo design, off-the-shoulder cut cocktail creation. The touch of glamor in the black dress was put on by the fabulous ostrich feathers.

Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festival with her performance in ‘A Star is born’, clad in a feathered pink dress belonging to the Italian firm Valentino.

Penelope Cruz attended the premiere of ‘Pain and Glory’, by Pedro Almodóvar, with a design from the Fall / Winter 2019-2020 haute couture collection by Ralph & Russo. The dress had fine white feathers.

Eiza Gonzalez in a tight black cocktail dress with feathers that highlighted her figure more than ever.

Olivia Palermo: Feathers become the main accessory without the need to wear necklaces or any other accessories.

Naomi campbell opted for a head-to-toe total pink look with feathers for her stint on the MET Gala 2019 carpet.

Christina Aguilera she went to the Video Music Awards in a pink feathered dress, many thought she looked like a flamingo.

Sara sampaio Spectacular in white with Ralph and Russo’s signature.

Anna kendrick The actress wore a pink Ralph & Russo feather dress and Nikos Koulis jewelry that she combined with silver Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Beyonce with a Francesco Scognamiglio Haute Couture dress in mint green color, many glitters and feathers on the neck.

Kendall Jenner At the 2019 Met Gala, she wore her stylized figure in an orange suit with a feather hook bracelet that climbs up her left arm to her shoulders, passing through the neck and creating a kind of fabulous headdress.