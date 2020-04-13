Celebrities who dress up like the Easter Bunny | Instagram

Several celebrities have decided to celebrate in a curious way the day of the Easter Bunny, dressing like a rabbit, managing to brighten up the day of the people in quarantine.

Because practically the entire world is in quarantine due to the global pandemic that is plaguing the world, several celebrities decided to share tender and curious images of the easter bunny.

From very early the bombardment of these images and videos, one of the ones that has attracted the most attention is especially women, who have delighted the pupils of their followers.

It may interest you: Angelina Jolie, concerned about children who could suffer abuse in quarantine

Paris Hilton was one of the personalities who decided to join the celebration although it is a date of religious origin, which is full of traditions, such as that of the painted eggs colored candy and chocolate bunnies. Look here his daring photography.

The outfit she was wearing is quite revealing even to her, yet she looks as attractive as possible.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Another of the celebrities who shared a photo shoot was Miley Cyrus who with her unique style surprised everyone with her publication because in addition to being a daring combination she looked quite cute, the result was a work extremely delicious.

As you will remember Katy Perry is waiting for her first baby and is another of the characteristic artists for wearing extravagant attire, but this time she appeared wearing a plush full outfit and what stood out most about him was her tender pregnant belly.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

One of the greatest representatives of rock, Ozzy Osbourne also surprised by dressing in a full suit and making one of his well-known gestures by singing by bowing and showing his face.

Kylie Jenner She also delighted her followers with her “costume” as she only used long gold ears and a nude dress that surely drove more than one of her followers.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:36 PDT

We hope that this quarantine passes as quickly as possible so that we continue to enjoy the traditions of each country around the world.

Read also: Andrea Bocelli gives a prayer as a song for Italy for the quarantine

.