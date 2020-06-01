Shy during the 2018 electoral dispute, well-known supporters of Jair Bolsonaro are increasingly active on social networks and the media. The first four parts of this special article highlighted sixteen members of this group. Among them, Luís Ernesto Lacombe, Netinho da Bahia, Ratinho, Gusttavo Lima, Marcelo de Carvalho and Mara Maravilha.

Jair Bolsonaro between Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Susana Werner, Alexandre Pato and Caio Ribeiro: support for the president generates likes and criticisms

Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog (Photos: Reproductions)

In the sporting area there are several declared supporters of the president. One of them is Alexandre Pato. After the resounding repercussion of the video of the ministerial meeting, when Bolsonaro let out bad words and petards, the São Paulo striker posted on Twitter the Bolsonar slogan ‘Brazil above all, God above all’.

In response to hundreds of criticisms, including from some TV celebrities operating on the same social network, Pato made another post. “I hope that Brazil will improve and grow more and more and be an example of a country. So I will support PR so that it can make Brazil better”, he wrote. PR is short for President of the Republic.

The conservative-thinking athlete – who came to be called ‘Alexandre Gado’ by some sports writers – joined his wife, presenter Rebeca Abravanel (daughter of presenter-entrepreneur Silvio Santos and novelist Iris Abravanel), in the march of evangelicals who stand alongside Bolsonaro.

Caio Ribeiro also became an easy target for defending bolsonarismo. The Globo commentator generated headlines by rebutting Raí’s unfavorable comments to the president. This discord based on conflicting political opinions divided the fans and the direction of São Paulo, a team in which the two built a successful career.

Caio’s stance, interpreted as shielding Jair Bolsonaro, also produced a discussion of the former ace with broadcaster colleague Walter Casagrande, a Corinthians icon. Faced with the virtual lynching of sãopaulino, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro came to his defense. The congressman said that Globo “pursues those who do not fight” from the left.

Another idol on the pitches who supports the current Chief Executive is Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The former player even posted a photo wearing a selection shirt with the number 17, a number worn by Bolsonaro in the election. On the Instagram of the five-time champion, a photo of him next to the president had 1.3 million likes.

The relationship between the two resulted in a professional partnership: the retired ace was appointed ambassador for tourism in Brazil, an unpaid symbolic role. Even after being detained in Paraguay in March on charges of using a false passport, Ronaldinho was kept at the post linked to Embratur.

The actress and former model Susana Werner, wife of goalkeeper Júlio César, demonstrates that she is unmoved by attacks by those who disapprove of the president. In a message on Instagram Stories, she said “Bolsomínia assumed” after watching the video of the ministerial meeting. “I saw a president outraged at everything that was wrong,” he posted.

Check out soon the sixth part of this survey about the pro-Bolsonaro celebrities.

