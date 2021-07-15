Celebrities who dazzle with their 3D flower dresses

These celebrities who turn heads with dresses straight out of a fairy tale.

Sharon stone She left us speechless at the Cannes Film Festival with her appearance on the red carpet in a spectacular blue tulle dress full of embroidered flowers of different colors. The design belongs to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda collection presented.

The Mexican Yalitza Aparicio She attracted attention at the Vanity Fair party in a red sequin dress, adorned with flowers.

Elle fanning at the GQ Men of The Year Awards. All eyes fell on this black Dolce & Gabbana design. The details of pink flowers captivated both the strapless neckline and the skirt.

Heidi klum At the Golden Globes, she dazzled in an incredible black dress with embroidered flowers, designed by Monique Lhuillier.

Katy Perry in a red off-the-shoulders dress by Marchesa, with a very flamenco look at the 2016 Amfar Gala. Olé, pretty!