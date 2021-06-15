Celebrities who changed their gender

These transgender stars deserve applause for overcoming life’s hardships and shining even brighter than before.

Caitlyn jenner. In 2015 the cover of the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ was published in which Jenner, until that moment known as Bruce, introduced himself as a woman: “Call me Caitlyn”.

Elliot page. “Hello friends, I want to share with you that I am trans. My pronouns are he / they and my name is Elliot ”. This is how he begins an extensive message that the actor published on his social networks, on December 1, 2020, to express that he identifies as a transgender man.

Lana Wachowski She received the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility award in 2012. In her speech, she said that when she was young, she couldn’t find anyone like her, so she publicly declared herself to be transgender to become “that person” to someone else.

Geena Rocero is a Filipino-American model, transgender advocate, and founder of the Gender Proud media production company, which advocates for justice, equality, and trans rights. She became an important face of the LGBTQIA rights movement.

NikkieTutorials. The ‘influencer’, who is recognized around the world for her makeup tutorials, recognized in January 2020 that she is a transgender woman.

MJ Rodriguez, the actress with African-American and Puerto Rican roots identified as trans, who conquered us in 2018 with the interpretation of Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the series Pose.

Balian buschbaum He is an old German pole vaulter. In 2007, she announced that she would be leaving the sport due to a persistent injury and that she also wanted to begin the gender reassignment procedure.

Endry Cardeño transgender woman with experience as an actress in film, television and theater. She ventured into television in 2005 playing the famous role of Laisa in the telenovela Los Reyes.

Andreja Pejić is a transsexual woman, known for being a model with androgynous characteristics.

Jazz jennings is a youtuber, spokesperson, model and the youngest activist for the rights of the LGBT community.

Carmen Carrera placeholder image He participated in the third season of the program ‘RuPaul’s drag race’ as a man ‘drag queen’ from Puerto Rico.

Read T, is a transgender fashion model, pop culture icon, and advocate for transgender people. She is the daughter of the well-known Brazilian soccer player Toninho Cerezo.

Son of the popular singer Cher, as a child he used to be called Chastity, but since he changed sex he prefers to be called Chaz Bono.

Alexandra billings is a successful American stage and screen actress, award-winning singer, respected theater teacher, and LGBT rights and AIDS activist.

Amanda lepore She is the highest paid transsexual in the world, has worked for firms such as Versace and Armani, and the cosmetics brand MAC.

Bibiana Fernandez Born as Manuel, he began his transformation in his adolescence until he became one of the favorite actresses of the filmmaker Almodovar.

Indya Adrianna Moore is an American actress, model, and transgender rights activist. She is known for her role as Angel Evangelista on the FX network television series Pose. She was named one of the 100 Most Influential People by Time Magazine of the world in 2019.

Janet mock is a writer, attorney, transgender rights advocate, and web editor for People magazine.

Valentina sampaio is a Brazilian model and actress. She became Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model in August 2019, and became the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s first openly transgender model in 2020.

Jamie clayton is an American transgender actress and model who is best known for her role on the Netflix original series ‘Sense 8’.

Conchita Wurst. Her character, created in 2011, was defined by Neuwirth as a bearded woman, created as “a statement of tolerance and acceptance – since it’s not about appearances; it is about the human being.