Celebrities who celebrate Father’s Day with great affection | .

Throughout the day we have enjoyed seeing photographs that commemorate Father’s Day and just like anyone else, the celebrities they did not go unnoticed because they also shared pleasant memories.

In any social network we find photographs and videos of great personalities wishing him an excellent father’s day.

Although curiously it is compared to Mother’s Day as much they mock Well, this day is not as commercial as the first, just like celebrating our parents is an act of love that we mistakenly do. on special days it should be something of daily life.

Mexican regional and sometimes pop music singer Alejandro Fernández also known as « The foal », He shared several photos on his Instagram account where he appears in the company of his father Don Vicente Fernández, in addition to his children and brothers.

I just remembered that today is Father’s Day. Mine is always far away, but I love him very much. Now more than ever I would like him to be here and not completely alone on the other side of the country. – Valeria (@itsvaleolano)

June 21, 2020

« People who represent everything that has always been loved and everything that will forever be loved. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn and teach along the way », part of your message.

Maribel Guardia also shared an image of her lord father, who despite having already lost his life remembers him with great love and respect.

Prince william He also shared a tender image in the company of his father Prince Charles, it is impressive and really tender to see the contact that both father and son have.

Obviously the family could not be missing Kardashian Celebrating Kanye West for her day, Kim dedicated a tender message to her husband, in her photograph her whole family appears, they are very united and happy.

« Happy Father’s Day to the best dad !!!! Thank you for making life so fun! You give our children the most incredible life! » Kim shared on her Instagram.

Michael Douglas He dedicated a tender message to his father Kirk Douglas who recently lost his life, however he will be remembered as the legend that he became and especially by his family.