Celebrities who brave the rain with multi-colored umbrellas

The rainy season affects everyone, even celebrities. Fortunately, they have this accessory.

We know that it is a basic on rainy days, but it can also be a great ally in your outfits. From the ‘royals’ to actresses, they all have their way of wearing umbrellas. Renée zellweger she wore an Emilia Wickstead midi dress to the London premiere of “Judy”. The umbrella? Multicolor, it was the perfect ally for a premiere in the rain.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate middleton, protected himself from the London rain with an umbrella that evoked the LGTB flag, a group that is increasingly present in royal agendas. Lovely as always!

Sarah Jessica Parker’s twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion Broderick, they already aim to be ‘it girl’ since they look like two little clones of mom. For a rainy day your choice is practical, but with a certain style: colorful umbrella.

Zooey Deschanel we are used to extravagant colors. She knows very well that the umbrella is a fashion accessory, a great ally of her outfits.

Patrick Schwarzenegger brave the rain with a cute multi-colored umbrella hat.