In the world of celebrities, actors, singers, models, etc., many have openly spoken about their addictions. Some managed to overcome them and stay clean. For others, unfortunately, it meant death.

Oprah Winfrey is the queen of television magazines in the United States. She is one of the most influential women in the country and in the world and has had the respect of public opinion for more than three decades. And Oprah, during a time in her life, back in the 1990s, was addicted to crack.

In 1995, according to an American media outlet, the presenter admitted having struggled with addiction when she was young. While interviewing an addict, Oprah said “I used that drug.” According to the media, the use of crack was related to a relationship that he had with a man who also consumed.

HARRY POTTER OR THE EARLY WIN.

The Harry Potter protagonist Daniel Radcliffe had to face the enormous fame that was reported to him as the most famous magician in the world, from an early age. As he told The Guardian, the pressure he was subjected to took its toll and he ended up taking refuge in alcohol.

The actor acknowledged that he sometimes went to the filming still drunk from the night before, that he was afraid of what he could have said to people, of what he could have done and that, therefore, he spent days in his apartment drinking alone. . He was becoming someone he did not want to be. Eventually he went through rehab and regained his health and personality.

Recently Brad Pitt thanked also actor Bradley Cooper for the help he gave him to overcome his alcoholism. “I worked to be sober because of this guy, and ever since I did, my days have been much happier,” Pitt said.

His alcohol problems came to light in 2017. Pitt himself later told the New York Times that he went to anonymous alcoholics for a year after his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie. He also acknowledged having smoked marijuana since college. Currently he claims to have abandoned the bottle permanently.

In 2018, Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an overdose from which she recovered. The 25-year-old singer had been found in her home after having ingested different opiates.

LADY GAGA AND DEMI LOVATO.

Lovato had already spoken openly about her addictions on other occasions, such as in the documentary “Simply Complicated”. Back then, she talked about her relapse in 2012 and said she was not prepared to be sober, that she used cocaine regularly and that she altered tests using other people’s urine to test negative.

Another who spoke openly about her drug problems was Lay Gaga. At various points in her career she recognized having been addicted to various substances since she was young. Among them, marijuana. The singer told Attitude magazine that she smoked 15 cigarettes of this substance a day to ease pain after a hip operation.

The addictions of Drew Barrimore, Hollywood’s favorite prodigy, were shrouded in an intense story of fame, early success, and at least a strange mother-to-mother relationship.

She was the image of a US government anti-drug campaign, but while she encouraged children and adolescents to say “no” to drugs, she was already a victim of them.

Barrymore’s initiation into substances was, like everything in his childhood, rash. At the age of eleven he was already consuming alcohol with the fashion actors of the time, he tried marijuana at 10 and two years later, cocaine.

She went to rehab on several occasions without success and, after trying to end her life, her mother admitted her to a psychiatric center at the age of 13.

At 15, she became legally independent from her parents and on one occasion said that she would not be 30. She finally put her life in order and currently remains sober.