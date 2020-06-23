Celebrities who are the same age but don’t look it | .

You may be a little surprised to meet some Hollywood celebrities who share the same age but who look different ages.

There could be many reasons why these great personalities they don’t look their age, maybe younger or older.

Among the list the lifestyle stands out for obvious reasons, perhaps some cosmetic surgeries, food and physical work that they do.

Surely you know Dwayne Johnson The Rock, you will be surprised to know who he shares the same year of birth, rapper Eminem both were born in 1972 so they are currently 47 years old, do you see any difference?

It is the turn of two beauties of the cinema Courtney Love and Monica Bellucci, both were born in the year 1964, however Love looks a little older than Bellucci, in this case when a woman wears a blond look in most cases she tends to look older than a brunette woman.

This is because the hair resembles gray hair and in the case of a brunette woman it makes them stand out. his features and look fresher, in addition to this Courtney has made some aesthetic « arrangements » so that his features no longer look so young.

The same goes for Renee Zellweger and Jennifer AnistonBecause the protagonist of Bridget Jones’s Diary has gone through some cosmetic surgeries, she is blonde and her skin is very white, so her pallor makes her look a little older.

Instead Aniston also from 48 years old like Renee because her tanned skin and hair, although she is not brown, is light brown, greatly reduces her age.

Another comparison of great actors who share the same age are the darlings Will Smith and Terry Crews both are two stars loved by the public both are the same age, and in his case the skin tone does not apply because both with dark but when they see them together they do not appear the same age.

Although the list continues for sure, you will be a little more surprised when you realize all these data.

