These celebrities behave like all fans when it comes to talking about the franchise.

Definitely Star wars It is one of the largest and most important sagas of our time and so far his universe has not stopped growing, so millions around the world stay tuned and enjoy each new movie.

And as celebrities cannot be left behind, today we are going to introduce you to some celebrities who when it comes to talking about the saga they go crazy. Look who they are.

1. Thalía

The Latin singer on more than one occasion has shared photographs on her Instagram account where she shows off her love for the franchise. The truth is Thalia He loves to share moments with his children and the characters of this fiction.

2. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The couple of the moment once again verifies that they are for each other because they both love the saga. Former One Direction has a laser sword tattoo while the model has been seen wearing t-shirts from the movie. Definitely the waiting baby They will transmit this hobby to you.

3. Neil DeGrasse Tyson

In @StarWars #TheForceAwakens, BB-8, a smooth rolling metal spherical ball, would have skidded uncontrollably on sand. – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 21, 2015

The famous astrophysicist not only enjoys the good films of the saga, he is also a great critic of new productions. When The Force Awakens was released in 2015 did not hesitate to share his disappointment on social media.

4. Sofia Vergara

She and Joe Manganiello do not hesitate to attend the events of the saga, in 2015 the beautiful actress shared this image of when went to the premiere of The Force Awakens. Sofia Vergara she was styled like Princess Leia.

5. Kim Kardashian

The socialite has boasted her sensual figure dressed as Princess Leia. In 2008 the Kardashian looked very sexy in her outfit.

.