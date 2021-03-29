Celebrities who are inspired by The Matrix

Celebrities surrender to the charms of the leather trench coat.

Olivia culpo wears a brown leather ensemble at the Tod’s show on MFW.

The trench is red and leather: Irina shayk we fall in love with the streets of New York in red ‘fashion’.

The leather coat has become the star trend of the season by the hand of the ‘celebrities’ and Kendall jenner he knows.

Eiza Gonzalez Dazzle in a leather outfit and striped mini dress.

Kourtney kardashian in a black and white coat from Céline at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

Gigi hadid Stylish in a mustard and white Moncler trench coat.

Kylie jenner He captured all eyes with a red leather cover and matching transparencies.