Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Becky G and many more will make a concert for the countrymen

Temporary Mexican workers pick strawberries in Oxnard.

Over the last few weeks, several celebrities have encouraged their followers to follow the instructions to avoid getting coronavirus and in several cases have created initiatives to help people who live daily and cannot stay quarantined in their homes. and now it’s the turn of the field workers.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin and Ana Brenda Contreras were called by Eva Longoria to participate in an event whose goal is to raise funds to provide farmers in the United States with the protection required so that none of them is susceptible to contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The gala is called “Soaring Live Festival”And, as reported, in addition to the aforementioned artists Becky G, Edward James Olmos, Jenny Yang, Nicky Jam, Juanes, Rosanna Arquette and Steve Aoki They will interpret their greatest successes from the comfort of their homes and make their respective donations. The event will take place on May 5 and can be seen through Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Periscope and Twitch.

“Farm workers are considered an essential workforce during this health crisis; however, they have been consistently denied essential rights and benefits amidst this devastating virus. From Puerto Rico to the strawberry fields of California, ¡Altísimo Live! it’s helping the United States recognize that farmworkers are also heroes of the pandemic as they raise funds to meet some of their most pressing needs. ”, was expressed in a press release.

