Stars as Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Katy Perry, Hayley Kiyoko, Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo and more will be part of the third event Stonewall day annual, organized by Pride Live, reported People.

The special, first released on 2018, commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots, a police raid in Stonewall Inn, a pub in New York, against people who were part of the LGBTQ + community, and helps create awareness on the fight for equality of minorities.

This year, the global transmission Live will be presented by defender and trans model Geena Rocero, in which the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, will deliver a message to the community LGBTQ + next to Swift.

Others celebrities participating in the special are Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valerie Jarrett, Stella Maxwell, Bethany C. Meyers and Nico Tortorella.

As a trans and immigrant woman born and raised in the Philippines, it is an honor to host a gay pride event with world-renowned talent. Working with Pride Live, we make sure that Stonewall Day and its messages of community and resilience reach LGBTQ + people around the world, especially people of color, « said Rocero.

Stonewall day will be broadcast live on Facebook and Youtube This Friday, June 16 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

It is worth mentioning that for her part, the singer Demi lovato will have a special participation, according to the artist’s account of Spain’s fans, this in order to join the fundraising for the public LGBTQ.

Demi Lovato will make an appearance at Stonewall Day 2020, which aims to raise funds for the LGBTQ public most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will take place on Friday, June 26 and will be broadcast on Logo TV. pic.twitter.com/Rb4cnpABLA – Demi Lovato Spain (@ddlovatoSpain)

June 23, 2020

What is Stonewall Day?

The revolt Stonewall day It was a series of demonstrations in protest against a police raid in the early morning of June 28, 1969, where people with different preferences defended their preferences and for having a place within society.

