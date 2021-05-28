Celebrities sympathize with the pain of Adamari López, due to his separation with Toni Costa

“With a lot of honesty and affection. I count on your love and prayers ”, Says Adamari López in the text with which he accompanied the video in which he confirms the end of his relationship with Toni Costa, via Instagram.

It was the journalist Mandy Fridmann who gave the exclusive of the separation through El Diario de Nueva York. Later, Adamari herself ratified her words both on her social networks and on the Hoy Día program on Telemundo.

“Today I want to share with you that I have decided to separate from Toni. I know that it is difficult news to communicate and assimilate, but as I have always done and with the honesty that characterizes me, I prefer to be heard from me“Added the Puerto Rican in the video uploaded to Instagram.

“I have been focused on living a healthy lifestyle for a while and it has been that stage of reflection that has led me to take this step in my life. After almost ten years of union and having the happiness of procreating our beloved Alaïa, I have decided to reevaluate the relationship and give ourselves some time to see if we can rescue her. “

The famous before this publication have reacted, giving all their support and affection to Adamari López, before this unexpected news. Nobody saw the end of this relationship coming, since they were always, almost, like a firm and exemplary marriage.

Chiquis Rivera: “I love you. 🤍🙏🏻 I send you a big hug ”. Jacqueline Bracamontes: “We love you Ada! ❤️🙏🏼 ”.

Héctor Sandarti: “With you always my dear friend. May God bless all three. I love you !!! ❤️ ”. Charytin: “God be with you in your ways always !! Amen! 🙏🙏 We all love you too much !! ❤️❤️❤️ ”. Rodner Figueroa: “I send you a big hug, beauty !!! ❤️ ”. Daniela Di Giacomo: “My Ada all the best, we love you very much”. Erika Csiszer: “Force my Ada! Everything from the hand of God will always be fine! God bless you”. Jorge Bernal: “I adore you, my love, you are tough, you don’t have to tell your pa ‘lante that life will always smile at you 💪🏼❤️🙏🏼😘”. Kany García: “We love you a lot, Ada! ❤️”. Ednita Nazario: “I hug you with love and respect, beautiful friend. 💖🙏🏻 ”. Ana Bárbara: “Indefatigable warrior! Everything will be fine”. Rashel Díaz: “@adamarilopez @toni we love you @carlosgarciainvestor and I will be praying that God gives them wisdom and peace at every step !!”. Verónica Bastos: “Fuerza Adita! You are a Warrior who always comes out victorious from any pain. Kiss the princess! ❤️😘 ”.

